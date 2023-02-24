Senior detective John Caldwell as shot several times outside a sports complex following a youth football coaching session on Wednesday evening.

On Friday the chief constable said the officer remains critically ill and heavily sedated.

Several reports have emerged of school pupils, as young as 11-years-old, having been traumatised by what they witnessed.

Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said it was hard to comprehend.

“The shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was utterly deplorable and even more so as it happened in front of his son and other young people,” she said.

“Those responsible for this sickening attack have shown complete recklessness and disregard for the safety of the children who were at the Youth Sport complex in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

“For this to happen in this setting, where children are enjoying sports, is hard to comprehend.

Forensics at the scene of the attempted murder DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

“Football pitches and areas like this should be safe spaces that provide young people with opportunities to promote health, wellbeing, and inclusion. It shouldn’t be somewhere that they must cower to safety from gunshots.”

Ms Yiasouma added: “I am outraged and deeply saddened that this has happened and know everyone in the community is united in not letting these people take us back to the dark days.”

On social media, others who were impacted by IRA terrorist attacks while children have spoken of the psychological trauma.

Ann Travers said: “I was 14 when I witnessed my sister lying dying on my mums chest and my father bleeding on the ground. I'm 53 now, and the psychological injury has impacted every sphere of my life.

"The children who witnessed the attempted murder of John Caldwell must be encouraged to talk.”

Sammy Heenan also tweeted: “My heart bleeds for the son of DCI Caldwell. No child should ever witness this level of depravity on their parent. As a PIRA child victim myself I know the anguish this young boy is experiencing.