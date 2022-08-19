Community justice body has Stormont funding suspended

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) also works with a number of Stormont departments, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Communities.

It emerged on Thursday that Stormont’s Executive Office (TEO) has suspended the CRJI’s funding until further notice.

CRJI describes itself as working to develop “positive solutions that repair harm” and “reduce conflict,” to separate from the mainstream criminal justice system.

The Community Restorative Justice main office on Belfast's Andersonstown Road

CRJI received £1.2 million from the TEO during the last financial year.

The funding suspension was revealed following enquiries made by the BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

The TEO – the CRJI’s largest funder – said it was the CRJI that notified it of “issues of concern” within the organisation, and that an internal investigation has already begun.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “CRJI notified TEO of issues of concern. In line with TEO protocol, an internal investigation is underway and funding has been suspended until the matter is resolved.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Community Restorative Justice Ireland is an accredited criminal justice organisation. They are an important community partner who continue to do positive work.

“Our officers will continue to engage with groups from all communities who represent the needs of victims.”

The spokesman added: “Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan has been on the Board of CRJI, acting as a police representative since 2016.

“As a member of the Board he was made aware of financial irregularities. These were reported to the PSNI, Charities Commission and funders in July 2022.

“We will keep this situation under review and will continue to liaise with The Executive Office in relation to the matter.”

CRJI website states:

“Restorative justice is a process that brings together those most directly impacted by a harm—including the victim, the offender, and the community—to generate solutions to the problems affecting them.

The process focuses on empowering individuals to share their experiences, identifying their needs, and developing solutions that repair harm.”

It adds: “Through such encounters, individuals can generate understanding, uphold accountability, and make amends.”