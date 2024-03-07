Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A short time after being found, the man passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

It is understood he was punched outside a licensed premises on Cupar Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.

You can also make a report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has expressed his condolences with the family and friends of a man who died in west Belfast on Wednesday evening - and has appealed for information.

The incident happened in Cupar Street, off the Springfield Road, just after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Belfast MP said: "I am deeply saddened to learn that a man died last night in the Cupar Street area.

"I would like to express my condolences with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this death to immediately bring it forward to the police to assist with their inquiries.”

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has said that the local community ‘has been left reeling’ following the death of a man in the area on Wednesday evening.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast, Paul Maskey, at the scene on Cupar Street in Belfast where a man was fatally injured on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Doherty said: "I’d like to express my condolences to the family and friends of the man who lost his life following a serious incident last night.

"It’s never easy to lose a loved one in any circumstances and I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through this morning.

“There is serious concern in the local community following what took place last night.

"There can be no place for violence in our community and this is a terrible thing to happen on anyone’s doorstep.

Police have started a murder investigation after a man who was found with serious injuries in west Belfast died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" People in this area just want to live in peace and there is a real cloud over this part of west Belfast today.