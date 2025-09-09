Concerns raised after cars damaged in 'racially-motivated hate crimes' in east Belfast
Police said they were investigating two incidents of racially-motivated hate crimes.
The PSNI said it had received a report of a large gathering at Factory Street at around 7.20pm on Monday.
"It was reported that the driver of a silver-coloured car was approached by members of the group. In fear, the driver then exited the vehicle, which was subsequently reported to have been damaged," the force said.
"A further report was received that the driver of a navy-coloured car was confronted by the group but managed to drive off. There were no reports to any injuries to the driver or damage to the vehicle at this time."
The force added that officers at the scene conducted an evidence-gathering operation and would review the footage to determine whether any offences had been committed.
"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, both of these incidents are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes," it said.
"There will be an increased policing presence in the area, with officers continuing to engage with relevant partner agencies.
"Self-appointed patrols are not accepted and will not be tolerated.
"We would urge that anyone with concerns are reported to police, so they can be addressed by police safely and effectively."
Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey described "disgusting racist violence".
"This was a deplorable attack by thugs in Connswater Retail Park on Monday evening," she said.
"This is yet another example of the disgusting, sporadic racist violence which we have seen across the city.
"Police are treating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime and have appealed for information."
Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said hate crime was "completely unacceptable".
"Racism and sectarianism in Northern Ireland are two sides of the one coin," she said.
"Racist attitudes and the growing anti-migrant sentiment in Northern Ireland will only be addressed through a partnership approach, and will not be solved by one department alone.
"If any individual suspects that a crime has been committed, I would encourage them to report it to the PSNI.
"I would also urge people not to get involved in this despicable behaviour.
"You will be held to account and the penalties could include a prison sentence.
"As a society, we must not stand by and tolerate racism or intimidation."
The BBC quoted DUP leader Gavin Robinson as saying: "There are a group of individuals who are currently going around east Belfast and they are confronting members of the community… which has led to police involvement.
"You don't protect the local community by breaking the law.
"We saw the last four, six weeks this emergence of so-called vigilantes and that's not okay.
"It's okay to raise issues and campaign and highlight issues but there is no tolerance in our society for breaking the law."