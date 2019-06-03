Condemnation as vandals damage eight vehicles in N.I. town

Vandals caused damage to eight vehicles in Cookstown in the early hours of yesterday.

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident in the Cooke Avenue area of the town.

Sergeant Wickham -Thomas said: “Shortly after 3:40am, it was reported that a number of vehicles parked in the area were damaged. Seven vehicles had their wing mirrors damaged and another car parked in the area had its driver side door dented.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed these incidents of criminal damage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 459 2/6/19.

" Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said: "I want to condemn the vandalism of parked cars in the Cooke Crescent area of Cookstown last night and appeal to anyone that has any information about this incident to contact the police immediately so the culprits can be apprehended."