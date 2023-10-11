Condemnation has continued to be heaped on a sentence handed down to a dissident republican who helped plotters with their bombing of a policeman.

Meanwhile the News Letter has obtained further details of the previous charges he had faced before his most recent conviction was secured.

Gavin Coyle, aged 46 and from Omagh, was sentenced to four years in jail, plus two on licence, by Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

He had admitted providing property (his Audi car) for use in a terrorist operation, namely an under-car bomb attack on an off-duty Catholic police officer in Spamount, Co Tyrone, in 2008 – an explosion which was claimed by the Real IRA.

The aftermath of the 2008 Spamount bombing, in which Gavin Coyle was a plotter

The victim was helped out of the burning car and was miraculously only wounded.

Coyle also admitted belonging to an illegal terror group.

He was acquitted of attempted murder and causing the explosion.

Doug Beattie, the UUP leader, said on Tuesday: "The aftermath of an attempted murder has left a police officer with permanent disfigurement and mental ill health. It was a deliberate, well-organised, and premeditated terrorist attack in which Gavin Coyle played a pivotal role.

"To be handed down a sentence, even after previously being convicted of weapons offences, that will see him released from jail after serving just four years is unbelievable.

"Compare that to the 18-year sentence for terrorism offences given to Ciaran Maxwell in a GB court.

"Without a doubt, the sentence handed to Gavin Coyle is unduly lenient."

The PPS has said it is considering if there are grounds to appeal.

Coyle's four-year sentence follows an earlier one for weapons offences in 2014, when he was handed a five year jail term.

The News Letter has learned that back then, whilst he admitted having explosives, four AK47 assault rifles and ammunition, and belonging to an illegal organisation, he had also been charged with the following:

Another count of explosive possession;

Another of gun / ammunition possession;

A count of gun possession with a view to causing fear of violence;

A count of preparing terrorist acts;

And two counts of possessing articles useful for terrorism.