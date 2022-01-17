Condemnation of ‘reckless’ alert

Cordons were put in place around the Corkey Road area of Loughguile and police asked people to avoid the area yesterday morning.

The area was still sealed off yesterday evening.

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said that he had spoken to senior police officers on Sunday morning.

Emergency services at the scene of a security alert in Loughguile village, Co Antrim. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

“I trust it will soon be established all the circumstances regarding this particular incident,” he said.

Mr Storey called it a “reckless and needless action”.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to give it to the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts,” he said.

Local SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop urged people to avoid the area while the alert was ongoing.

Police are at the scene

She said: “This has obviously caused significant disruption for local people who just want to get on with their lives.

“The last thing anyone wants is the disruption that these alerts cause.

“I would urge people to avoid the area if possible and hope that police can make the area safe quickly to allow people to go about their business.”

Sinn Féin’s Philip McGuigan also condemned the disruption caused to Loughgiel residents as a result of the security alert.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Roads in and out of Loughgiel have been closed all day.

“Sixty houses have been affected with residents not able to leave their homes.

“Young children were taken off the hurling field this morning and Sunday Mass in the village also had to be cancelled.

“Lots of residents would have walked passed the lorry prior to the suspect device being discovered.