Conditional amnesty was 'never the way' to address witch hunt against security forces: DUP MP

DUP MP Gavin Robinson. Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Gavin Robinson said the court ruling on Wednesday – which found the amnesty element of the legacy bill to be unlawful – further highlighted how both Labour and Conservative governments have “corrupted” justice over the last 25 years.

Mr Robinson said: “Following the loss of a loved one, the greatest hurt remains the inability to attain justice.

"What started with the repugnant release of terrorists from prison has ended with an abhorrent amnesty.

"Too few have ever served a day behind bars, even for the most heinous of crimes.

“Innocent victims have paid the highest price.

While it was right that the Government addressed the witch-hunt against those who served and defended us against terrorism, an amnesty was never the way to achieve that end.

"To remove any real possibility of justice from innocent victims of terrorism through this legislation, was simply wrong. It was a corruption of justice.”

He added: “Make no mistake though, the hypocrisy of others on this issue is galling. Sinn Fein were happy with amnesties as long as it applied only to them and their erstwhile ‘comrades’.

"They rejoiced in the early release of prisoners facilitated by the Belfast Agreement. They embraced the ‘on the run’ letters, hiding their grubby backroom deal from sight.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said it was no surprise that the Act had been "unpicked at its first legal challenge".

He said: "We have been consistently, clear the Legacy Act was unwanted, unworkable and contrary to European and international human rights standards. Alliance is calling on the UK Government to suspend implementation of the Legacy Act pending the outcome of further steps in the legal process.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Act should be scrapped.

