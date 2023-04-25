News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
20 minutes ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

Conditional discharge for former councillor who took part in anti-protocol parade

Former Belfast Councillor Jolene Bunting has been convicted of participating in an unlawful parade to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol.

By Alan Erwin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST- 2 min read

The 31-year-old activist was given a conditional discharge on Tuesday for taking part in the unnotified public procession.

Ms Bunting faced prosecution over an anti-protocol event staged in the Tullycarnet area of Belfast on June 23, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former independent unionist councillor, from Highcliff Gardens in the city, insisted she was unaware it breached notification requirements within the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998.

Jolene Bunting pictured at Belfast Magistrates' CourtJolene Bunting pictured at Belfast Magistrates' Court
Jolene Bunting pictured at Belfast Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Her 33-year-old co-defendant Wayne Cummings, with the same address, was also convicted of the same offence.

Footage of the parade played at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today appeared to show Ms Bunting walking near the front of a small group of people and holding a placard with the words ‘British citizens demand Brexit for all’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of a flute band and others carrying Union flags followed behind, many with their faces obscured by scarves or masks.

Police at the scene issued a number of audio warnings that the event had not received the required authorisation.

Ms Bunting described attending the event with her partner and children after becoming aware of it on social media.

“I was at the front of the parade for most of it, I had my own placard,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was an anti-Protocol rally after Brexit and Northern Ireland (not getting) the same as the rest of the UK.

“Stormont had been brought down because of it and I felt really strongly about it.”

Ms Bunting confirmed she had no involvement in organising the parade.

In cross-examination she disputed prosecution assertions that she ignored repeated warnings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I didn’t hear them; I had my two kids with me and I was trying to entertain them,” she insisted.

Mr Cummings told the court he had attended rallies to document them for historical purposes.

At one stage during the hearing, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes referred to charges being brought against Ms Bunting as “the elephant in the room”.

He asked: “Why is she the subject of police interest in all this?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on the law and available evidence, however, he convicted both defendants.

Stressing the charge was at the lowest end of the scale, Mr Holmes told them: “I’m going to give you both a conditional discharge for 12 months.”