Connor McGrugan who passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday, 7 May. Photo: Pacemaker.

The collision took place a week ago, on Sunday, 7 May on the Templepatrick Road.

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

The fatal collision took place on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare. Photo: Google maps.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad