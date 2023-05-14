News you can trust since 1737
Connor McGrugan from Ballyclare: PSNI confirm tragic death of motorbike rider one week after Templepatrick Road collision

A motorbike rider has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Ballyclare, police have reported.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 14th May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Connor McGrugan who passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday, 7 May. Photo: Pacemaker.Connor McGrugan who passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday, 7 May. Photo: Pacemaker.
The collision took place a week ago, on Sunday, 7 May on the Templepatrick Road.

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

The fatal collision took place on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare. Photo: Google maps.The fatal collision took place on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare. Photo: Google maps.
“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1360 of 07/05/23.”