Connor McGrugan from Ballyclare: PSNI confirm tragic death of motorbike rider one week after Templepatrick Road collision
A motorbike rider has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Ballyclare, police have reported.
The collision took place a week ago, on Sunday, 7 May on the Templepatrick Road.
Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.
“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.
“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1360 of 07/05/23.”