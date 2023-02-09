Constable Philippa Reynolds: 10th anniversary of 'shining star' who 'touched the lives of so many people'
Tributes are being paid today to Constable Philippa Reynolds who died in a car crash 10 years ago.
A post on Derry and Strabane Facebook page says: “It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since we lost our colleague and dear friend Constable Philippa Reynolds.#
"Philippa touched the lives of so many people, including her colleagues, and the community she served.
"We miss her, and we will never forget her.”
Comments underneath the post include: “ This has just came up in my memories. Ten years is nothing in terms of grief. Thoughts with her loved ones today”, “Such a lovely girl to deal with, when my car was stolen Philipa and a male colleague came and couldn't have been more helpful” and “Always missed but always remembered in our house. That smile never grows dim in our hearts”.