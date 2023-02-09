News you can trust since 1737
Constable Philippa Reynolds: 10th anniversary of 'shining star' who 'touched the lives of so many people'

Tributes are being paid today to Constable Philippa Reynolds who died in a car crash 10 years ago.

By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A post on Derry and Strabane Facebook page says: “It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since we lost our colleague and dear friend Constable Philippa Reynolds.#

"Philippa touched the lives of so many people, including her colleagues, and the community she served.

"We miss her, and we will never forget her.”

Comments underneath the post include: “ This has just came up in my memories. Ten years is nothing in terms of grief. Thoughts with her loved ones today”, “Such a lovely girl to deal with, when my car was stolen Philipa and a male colleague came and couldn't have been more helpful” and “Always missed but always remembered in our house. That smile never grows dim in our hearts”.

Undated handout photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland of Constable Philippa Reynolds, 27, from the Greater Belfast area, who died when the unmarked police car she was travelling in turned into the path of a stolen 4x4, which had just run a red light, in Londonderry around 3.40am.
Constable Phillipa Reynolds
Dorothy and Mervyn Reynolds along with their daughters Debra and Nicola lead the mourners at the funeral of their daughter and PSNI officer Philippa Reynolds
First Minister Peter Robinson, Deputy First Minister Martin McGuiness and Justice David Ford pay their sympathy to Dorothy Reynolds and the family of Philippa Reynolds