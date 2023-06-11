News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Contrasting worthiness of two commemorations taking place in two days: TUV

​Two commemorations taking place on consecutive days – in south Armagh and Coleraine – highlight the stark contrast between victim and victim-maker, the TUV has said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

In a statement issued just before Sinn Fein MP John Finucane was due to address a republican commemoration in Mullaghbawn on Sunday, the TUV described what has been billed as a ‘family fun day’ as “simply appalling”.

The TUV spokesperson compared the “eulogising” of terrorists in south Armagh to the event in Coleraine on Monday – remembering six Protestants murdered by an IRA bomb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The idea of a family fun day as an attempt to normalise killing sprees is simply appalling when so many families have been deprived of family fun days within their own families that have been ripped apart by those who today will be eulogised,” the spokesperson said.

TUV leader Jim AllisterTUV leader Jim Allister
TUV leader Jim Allister
Most Popular

“This is once again an attempt to rewrite history and change the narrative. Sinn Féin’s self-styled First Minister for all has issued a statement which is oxymoronic.

"How can you claim to represent everyone, including unionists and especially victims, yet have one of your senior MPs as the headline act at a day designed to exalt those who saw fit to make so many people victims?

“Sinn Fein have put much effort into changing their profile both here and within the Irish Republic, from their slogans of equality, respect and integrity to their attempt to come across as states people who are claiming to represent everyone, yet the mask slips so often with their statements of ‘no alternative’ to republican violence, which is simply an attempt to justify the unjustifiable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the Coleraine event, the statement adds: “This memorial was designed and organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, where one of the convicted bombers sits as a councillor.

"Where else within these nations, or indeed within civilised society, would a convicted bomber be elected to the council of the area he blew up?

Our councillors Jonathan McAuley and Allister Kyle will be in attendance at the service in solemn memory... ever remembering there should have been no victims”.