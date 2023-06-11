Contrasting worthiness of two commemorations taking place in two days: TUV

In a statement issued just before Sinn Fein MP John Finucane was due to address a republican commemoration in Mullaghbawn on Sunday, the TUV described what has been billed as a ‘family fun day’ as “simply appalling”.

The TUV spokesperson compared the “eulogising” of terrorists in south Armagh to the event in Coleraine on Monday – remembering six Protestants murdered by an IRA bomb.

“The idea of a family fun day as an attempt to normalise killing sprees is simply appalling when so many families have been deprived of family fun days within their own families that have been ripped apart by those who today will be eulogised,” the spokesperson said.

TUV leader Jim Allister

“This is once again an attempt to rewrite history and change the narrative. Sinn Féin’s self-styled First Minister for all has issued a statement which is oxymoronic.

"How can you claim to represent everyone, including unionists and especially victims, yet have one of your senior MPs as the headline act at a day designed to exalt those who saw fit to make so many people victims?

“Sinn Fein have put much effort into changing their profile both here and within the Irish Republic, from their slogans of equality, respect and integrity to their attempt to come across as states people who are claiming to represent everyone, yet the mask slips so often with their statements of ‘no alternative’ to republican violence, which is simply an attempt to justify the unjustifiable.”

Commenting on the Coleraine event, the statement adds: “This memorial was designed and organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, where one of the convicted bombers sits as a councillor.

"Where else within these nations, or indeed within civilised society, would a convicted bomber be elected to the council of the area he blew up?