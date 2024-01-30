PSNI. Photo: Arthur Allison

The alert in the Drumcru Road/Bun Road area of Newtownbutler led to a number of roads being closed.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area shortly after 12pm on Monday afternoon.

“Cordons that were in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road have now been lifted this evening and all roads have reopened to traffic.

“A device discovered in the area has now been removed for further examination after Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion on the object.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience”.