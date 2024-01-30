Controlled explosion carried out on suspicious device in Co Fermanagh
The alert in the Drumcru Road/Bun Road area of Newtownbutler led to a number of roads being closed.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area shortly after 12pm on Monday afternoon.
“Cordons that were in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road have now been lifted this evening and all roads have reopened to traffic.
“A device discovered in the area has now been removed for further examination after Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion on the object.
“I would like to thank the local community for their patience”.
He added: “I understand the disruption this can cause, however, our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe, and I would like to thank our partner agencies for their support with this.”