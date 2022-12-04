Controlled explosion in Co Down residential neighbourhood after pipe bomb discovered

Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge

It happened in Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, a long cul-de-sac made up of terraced homes.

The bomb squad declared the device to be viable.

The alert began sometime around midday on Saturday, and ended at about 6pm in the evening.

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 768 03/12/22.