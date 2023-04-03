News you can trust since 1737
Cookstown: Ita Cavanagh from Pomeroy in Co Tyrone - PSNI appeal for information after pensioner passes away from road collision injuries

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after a Co Tyrone pensioner who was involved in road collision in February passed away.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:37 BST- 2 min read

The PSNI confirmed yesterday that 73-year-old Pomeroy woman Ita Cavanagh died following the single-vehicle road traffic collision in the William Street area of Cookstown in February.

A family notice said that Mrs Cavannagh passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday "surrounded by her loving family".

Mrs Cavannagh was the wife of John, and mother of Sharon (Harvey) and mother in law of Liam.

Ita Cavanagh has passed away in hospital from injuries sustained in a traffic collision in February.
Her wake took place at her home on Limehill Road, Pomery until requiiem mass last Friday at the Church of the Assumption in Pomeroy.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday February 9 that a woman had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

“The woman has been named as 73-year-old Ita Cavanagh from the Pomeroy area.

“Emergency services attended and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, while she was in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, she passed away.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.”

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a separate collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The one vehicle crash occurred on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona.

Police said that his family had requested that his name is not released.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 3.10pm, it was reported to police that a Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in the incident.

“One man sadly died at the scene following his injuries.

“The Garvallagh Road, Fintona, was reopened following the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2 who police believe can assist with their inquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23.”