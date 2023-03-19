Corporals murders: 35th anniversary marked with veterans' commissioner's plea over 'wicked actions'

Marking the 35th anniversary of the Howes and Wood murders on Sunday, Danny Kinahan said the persistent glorification of terrorism has led to “further retraumatising” of victims.

Plain-clothes soldiers Derek Howes and David Wood were dragged from their unmarked car, brutally beaten and then shot dead, after they strayed into the path of an IRA funeral in west Belfast on March 19, 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Television camera zoomed in as the two men inside the car brandished their pistols in an effort to disperse the large number of people frantically trying to smash their way into the vehicle.

Two army corporals stray into an IRA funeral of Kevin Brady in Andersonstown.

Two members of the IRA received life sentences for the murders.

The funeral of IRA man Kevin Brady was taking place three days after loyalist Michael Stone’s murderous gun and grenade attack on mourners at Milltown cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kinahan told the News Letter: "There were many horrific acts of terrorism that took place during our Troubles, including the wicked actions by the Provisional IRA, that led to the deaths of Corporal Howes and Wood 35 years ago on 19 March 1988.

"As we remember these two men who left family and home to serve their country, it is important to remind society that more than 1,000 members of the security forces lost their lives during this period in providing a safer Northern Ireland, not forgetting the many that were injured and still live with life changing injuries to this day.”

“Sadly, there are still those in society today who still seek to glorify and justify such acts of terrorism and this only leads to further retraumatising of veterans and victims.”

Mr Kinahan added: “As we remember those who gave their lives in the defence of our freedoms, may it not be forgotten that the vast majority of those who served during the Troubles did so with dignity and professionalism in order to help prevent civil war.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad