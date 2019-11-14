Council launches new ‘dog control orders’

New dog control orders are being introduced in the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area from next month.

The initiative to “promote responsible dog ownership” means that – from December 1 – dogs will no longer be allowed on certain council-owned land, including play areas, artificial pitches and bowling greens.

As well as the total ban on dogs in designated areas, dogs will have to be kept on a lead in cemeteries, burial grounds and council-owned caravan parks.

Alderman Tim Morrow, vice-chair of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, welcoming these orders said: “The powers available under these Dog Control Orders are a useful tool to the ongoing work of the council in promoting responsible dog ownership and seeking to address all dog related issues across the city.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to think of others when they are exercising their dog in our parks and green spaces by cleaning up after their dog, keeping it under control and on a lead in all identified areas.”

The council will be placing new signage in its parks, football pitches and other relevant facilities to let dog walkers and dog owners know which areas they must avoid, keep the dog on a lead or have the dog off lead but under control.

It is encouraging everyone to comply with the Dog Control Orders to avoid fines of up to £1,000.

Alderman James Tinsley, chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “Our parks and green spaces are for the enjoyment of everyone. This is very hard to achieve when some individuals fail to respect communal green spaces by not cleaning up after their dog.

“We will also be taking measures to ensure that those using our football pitches tidy up the area after the matches so that users do not have to deal with rubbish lying about which is irresponsible and unsightly.”

The dog control orders and examples of the new signage are available to view online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/dogcontrolorders