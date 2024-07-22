Councillor calls for calm in Larne after night of 'very sinister' petrol bombings and other incidents

A number of properties have been damaged after petrol bombs were thrown and windows smashed in Larne on Sunday night. A property on Cedric Street was attacked.

A councillor in Larne has called for calm after a number of “very sinister” incidents in the town, including petrol bombings and a racially motivated hate crime.

Cllr Gregg McKeen was commenting after reports of homes – in St John’s Place, Elizabeth Avenue and Cedric Street – being attacked on Sunday night.

In a fourth incident, a resident in Hillmount Gardens reported being assaulted at his home, in the early hours of Monday, by a man with what he believed to be a gun.

DUP councillor Mr McKeen described the attacks as “very sinister,” and said: “I would urge anyone involved to take a step back. It is not the right way to go about achieving anything."

A number of properties have been damaged after petrol bombs were thrown and windows smashed in Larne on Sunday night. A property on Elizabeth Avenue was attacked.

Cllr McKeen has also called for anyone with information to pass it on to police.

"Everybody should have a right to live, and to sleep in their beds at night,” he added.

Photographs from two of the crime scenes show that one property suffered scorch damage around the broken window of an upstairs room, while a large downstairs window has been boarded up.

A second house has two windows boarded up, and the words ‘Get Out’ sprayed on the wall of the property.

Detective Inspector Crothers said: "We received reports that between approximately 11 and 11.15pm yesterday, Sunday, petrol bombs had been thrown at two homes, and windows smashed and graffiti daubed at another.

"Two windows were smashed at the first property in the St John's Place area, and a petrol bomb had caused scorch and smoke damage to the living room. Thankfully the persons present were uninjured.

"At the second property, in the Elizabeth Avenue area, an upstairs window had been smashed by a petrol bomb and scorch and smoke damage caused to a bedroom. No-one was at home at the time.

"The third report was made regarding a property in Cedric Street.

"Two windows had been smashed, and graffiti sprayed at the front of the house. A family, including children, were present at the time.”

Police said they believe the incident in Cedric street was “racially motivated,” and could have ended in tragedy.

DI/Crother said: "The attack on the property in Cedric Street is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

"There is no place in our society for such behaviour, and it's particularly shocking that this type of attack should be carried out while young children are present.

"We are grateful that no-one was injured, though we are very aware that we could potentially have been dealing with much more serious consequences this morning."

The senior officer went on to say: "At around 4am this morning, Monday 22 July, we received a further report that the resident of a property in Hillmount Gardens had been assaulted by one of two men who tried to enter his property with what he believed to be a gun.

"He was hit in the face by one of the men, sustaining a minor injury, before the men made off in different directions. He did not require medical attention.

"We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and are appealing to anyone who was in the named areas and may have relevant information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1727 of 21/07/24.