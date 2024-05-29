Councillor fears obliteration of cherished Hilden mill after arson wrecks historic site
The police are seeking the public’s help in finding out who set Hilden mill ablaze at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, causing “extensive” damage.
They say the source was “deliberate ignition”.
It is not the first time a fire has engulfed the enormous site in the north of Lisburn city, said independent unionist councillor Gary Hynds, 38, who has lived in the area all his life (and was elected last year).
News reports show there was a significant blaze there in 2021.
Councillor Hynds said the mill has been derelict since about 2006 – as has the site across the road, Hilden Mill School, which is currently being redeveloped and was given £180,000 six months ago by the government “to provide a community space tea room and childcare facilities”.
Founded in 1823 by the Barbour family, the linen manufacturer employed thousands of people and exported its products all over the world (councillor Hynds believes it was in fact the biggest such mill on Earth in its day).
One of the previous owners of the site, Galliard Homes, was granted planning approval for a redevelopment scheme that involved up to 650 homes, though that planning permission has now expired.
"It’s hugely significant,” he said of the old mill.
"The Barbour family who ran the factory are ingrained here. So many people here lived and worked in it, so it affects a lot of people.”
He wants to see the site turned into housing, but without losing its historic characteristics, and impressed this upon the council’s chief executive when they met on Wednesday.
"The last thing I want is it to be basically completely flattened,” he said.
“That is my real fear.”
He was “depressed” it had happened, but he added: “It also makes me more determined.”
Police have said: “Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.
“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as deliberate ignition, are ongoing.”
They ask anyone with information to all is 101, quoting #1409 of 28/05/24.