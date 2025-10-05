Counterfeit clothes 'Christmas presents', claimed Ballymena man

Gilmore was caught with a haul of fake Nike merchandise (photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

​A Ballymena man caught with counterfeit leggings, sweatshirts, hoodies and tracksuits claimed they were bought in Turkey to give to family and friends for Christmas presents.

Darren Gilmore, 49, of Francis Street, was caught on December 30 in 2022 but the case has only now been finalised at court at a hearing on Thursday.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said because of the delay he was handing down a suspended sentence.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of trading in counterfeit products, possession of criminal property (£7,530 in cash), possession of two bullets without a firearms certificate, and possession of cannabis.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that police searched premises where a suitcase was found with the defendant's name and flight details regarding Turkey on the luggage tag.

Inside the suitcase were 22 items of counterfeit Nike clothing, while £4,990 cash was in a vacuum-sealed bag wrapped in duct tape.

A further search then took place at Francis Street and two 9mm rounds of ammunition, six grammes of cannabis and £2,540 were found.

The defendant said the ammunition had been posted through his letterbox which he had taken to be a threat.

Gilmore said the £4,990 cash had been found in his mother's wardrobe following her death.

He said £1,900 of the £2,540 found in Francis Street was money he had saved.

He was "unable to account for" the remaining £640.

The defendant had 57 previous convictions.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "lifetime" of criminality but is now in "frail" health and had not offended recently.

The judge said: "Not for one minute do I believe that these were gifts for Christmas.

"In my view you were getting fake, counterfeit goods, taking them back and selling them for profit.”

He added: "For some reason, the prosecution have taken two and a half years to prosecute you.

"That is a significant delay which hasn't really been explained by the prosecution and for that reason, and that reason only, I am going to suspend this sentence.”