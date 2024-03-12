County Antrim poppy box thief is jailed for four months
Scott McKeown (28), of Thyme Park in Antrim town, committed the theft on November 8 last year.The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
A prosecutor said at 7am on November 8 the defendant was in a Vivo shop at High Street in Antrim. He paid for goods and then approached a second till and when a member of staff was distracted he lifted the Poppy Appeal box and put it into a white plastic bag.
The court heard the box had been in the store for around three weeks and it was estimated it contained £80.
The defendant was recognised by staff and when arrested he initially denied any involvement. He identified himself on CCTV but denied the CCTV showed him stealing the box. McKeown eventually pleaded guilty.
A defence lawyer accepted the case was aggravated by the nature of the theft. He said the defendant has a "history of drug use from a very early age and that continues to be a problem for him". The defendant had two suspended prison sentences.
Jailing the defendant for four months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The more serious of these charges is the theft of the charity box. Those who donate to these charities expect the money to go where it is intended and therefore that is an aggravating feature"
The judge said a pre-sentence report on the defendant makes "very poor reading".
The prosecutor asked for compensation in the case but the judge said: "Given the fact that he is in custody I see no prospect of being able to repay that money. Were it not for that I would have made an Order but in the circumstances he is of no means".