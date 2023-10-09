County Antrim rave distresses cattle and upsets some church goers as DUP man calls for such events to be curtailed

Stoneyford Village. Image by Google

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) heard that the recent large outdoor music gathering had resulted in numerous complaints being made.

And with more raves apparently being planned, one DUP councillor has asked what can be done to curtail such events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at last week’s council meeting DUP Alderman, James Tinsley said: “There was a rave over Saturday night just outside Stoneyford from 10pm to 8am. The DJ could be heard right through the night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was contacted by a number of local farmers about the high volume noise level of the music.

“They had told me the cattle were distressed and even one that was calving lost the calf. This was down to music blaring through the night in a rural area.

“There were also complaints in the village of people who were, let’s say not in such a good state, wondering around as the local people were on their way to church on the Sunday morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What I want to know is, if we catch wind of these raves happening again, what can we reasonably do from a council perspective?

“There seems to be adverts for these raves popping up right up to Hallowe’en. Farmers are afraid for their cattle.”