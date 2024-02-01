John Caldwell

Jonathan McGinty, 29, was refused bail amid claims he registered the Mercedes saloon in a false name and collected another suspect on the day Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

McGinty, of St Julians Downs in the town, is among seven men charged with the attempted murder on February 22 last year.

Mr Justice O’Hara ruled today: “I adhere to the position that the risk of offending remains too great and this application for bail is therefore refused.”

DCI Caldwell was shot and seriously wounded by two men in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities.

The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta discovered on fire later that night.

Although the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, detectives believe other criminal factions joined forces with the dissident republican grouping to target someone regarded as their joint enemy.

Two other cars - a second Fiesta and a Mercedes - were allegedly part of the same operation.

Prosecution counsel submitted: “In the crudest terms they were the clean-up vehicles.”

She claimed McGinty, who faces a further charge of preparation of terrorist acts, registered the Mercedes C Class to his home address using a false name and brought it into Omagh on February 1.

In early March the car was swapped for a van, professionally cleaned and then sold on, the court was told.

Forensic examinations carried out on the vehicle after the valeting found one indicative particle of potential cartridge discharge residue.

In a circumstantial case based on CCTV footage, counsel claimed that on the day of the shooting McGinty drove the Mercedes to collect 45-year-old co-accused Gavin Coyle at his home in Killybrack Mews, Omagh.

Less than 15 minutes after the attack the same vehicle allegedly arrived at the address of another defendant, James Ivor McLean, 72, at Deverney Park in the town.

An unidentified witness told police two masked men wearing waterproof suits got out and ran towards a back garden.

A short time later the Mercedes left again, followed immediately by a white transit van.

Checks have established a total of six C Class saloons were present in the Omagh area on February 22.

But Mr Justice O’Hara heard that the other five either lacked the same distinctive features or had been eliminated from inquiries for other reasons.

McGinty’s phone was also said to have been inactive between 3.42pm and 9.03pm on the day of the shooting.

Despite initially telling police he did not have a mobile, a device was located inside a backpack in his kitchen.

A subsequent search uncovered a second phone hidden under his mattress.

McGinty has refused to provide the PIN codes for either phone.

With the guns used in the attack on DCI Caldwell yet to be recovered, it was revealed that one of the weapons had been deployed previously in shootings on properties.

A defence barrister argued the evidence against McGinty is now so weak that there is not a prime facie case on the charges against him.

He insisted it was almost impossible to identify the type of vehicle in some of the relevant CCTV clips.

Referring to claims McGinty registered the Mercedes in a fake name, counsel explained that his client is involved in “flipping” cars and may have acted for tax-saving purposes.

Denying the renewed application for bail, however, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “It is a circumstantial case, but no less a case for that.