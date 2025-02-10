County Tyrone factory worker charged with raping sex worker in Belfast

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A 43-year-old man allegedly raped a sex worker at knifepoint at an arranged appointment in south Belfast, a court heard today.

Police claimed Antonio Da Costa subjected the woman to a premeditated attack and then warned that he would kill her if she caused any trouble.

Da Costa, a factory worker from Drumglass Way in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, was remanded into custody on charges connected to the encounter on February 3.

He faces counts of rape, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and having a quantity of cannabis.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Da Costa booked an appointment with the sex worker at Airbnb accommodation she had rented out in the city.

An investigating detective claimed: “When the defendant arrived he produced a knife, told the complainant that he wasn’t going to pay for the sex and then raped her. He told her that if she made any trouble for him he would kill her.”

Da Costa, who was said to use prostitutes frequently, fled the scene following the alleged assault.

Opposing bail, the detective suggested that the accused switched SIM cards in his phone just before the encounter in an act of premeditation.

“We feel this would put the wider community of sex workers in significant danger,” he added.

Defence solicitor Ruairi Maguire said there had been a row over payment with the woman Da Costa had met in the past without any issue. He told the court his client left money on the table as proof that he could pay for the services at the latest appointment.

“The encounter only lasted 15 minutes, and an argument ensued about whether the full amount or a quarter was required,” Mr Maguire submitted. “(Da Costa) was clear that he left the amount which would cover approximately 15 minutes, but the lady got irate and warned she was contacting her boss nearby.”

At that point the defendant fled the accommodation and got a bus back to Dungannon, according to his case. He was arrested on Saturday after the initial allegations were made to police.

District Judge Steven Keown was told the complainant travelled to the Irish Republic following the incident but is due back in Belfast to make a formal statement of complaint.

Refusing bail to the defendant, Mr Keown cited concerns that he may re-offend or interfere with the woman.