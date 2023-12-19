County Tyrone haulier accused of having £1.7m worth of cannabis must remain in custody

​A Co Tyrone-based haulier accused of having up to £1.7m worth of cannabis must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Peter O’Connor, 41, was refused bail on charges connected to the drugs haul discovered hidden inside tyres.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: “I’m afraid it’s too early, the passage of time will not suffice to address concerns.”

O’Connor, of Loughdoo Road in Pomeroy, was arrested after police carried out searches near his home on October 8 this year.

Examinations of a lorry and equipment led to the recovery of cannabis secreted within types, a previous court heard.

The consignment had an estimated street value of £1.7m.

O’Connor faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The lorry driver has denied suggestions of being associated with an organised crime group, stressing how he cooperated with detectives by handing over his mobile phone.

It was claimed that he had been returning from Britain in an empty vehicle and advertised his availability in a WhatsApp group involving members of the haulage business.

Opposing O’Connor’s renewed bid for bail, prosecution barrister Mark Farrell argued that he allegedly has a lifestyle beyond his means.

Defence counsel Craig Patton submitted there is now less risk of any interference with the investigation.

However, Lord Justice McCloskey decided O’Connor cannot be released on bail at this stage.