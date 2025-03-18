Couple and young child escape injury after digger driven at front of house and car set alight with accelerant

A couple in their 30s and a young child escaped injury after a digger was driven at a house in the Carnalea Manor area of Seskinore on Tuesday 18th March.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson and criminal damage at residential premises.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “At around 00:10am, it was reported that a digger was driven at a house in the area a number of times and a car parked in the driveway was then set alight with accelerant.

"Significant damage was caused to the front door area of the property following the incident.

"A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, and a young child were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23 18/03/25.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

