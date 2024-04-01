The charges facing Joseph Skelly and Holly Kilmartin, both aged 20, with an address given as Hillcrest Drive, Ballynahinch, were heard at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

The pair were charged following the incident in Ballynahinch on Saturday night.

The boy was taken to hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skelly was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

Kilmartin was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A detective told the court they believe they could connect the accused to the charges.

Skelly indicated he understood the charges when they were put to him, as he appeared via videolink from Musgrave holding centre in Belfast, while Kilmartin did not appear before court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police received a 999 call at around 7.25pm on Saturday reporting that a boy, aged 16, had been stabbed in an area behind a community centre in Ballynahinch. The victim was stabbed in his lower abdomen.

Witnesses alleged that Skelly had been the perpetrator of the stabbing and attacks on two other young people, accompanied by Kilmartin, who was described in court as his girlfriend.

The witnesses alleged Kilmartin had kicked the person who had been stabbed while he was on the ground, and also punched another young person at the scene.

The victim remained in hospital on Monday, the court heard, having suffered a “significant injury where part of his small bowel had to be removed”, and remained under observation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that around 30 young people, aged between 14 to 16, witnessed the incident.

Bail was refused on Sunday night due to the seriousness of the incident, there not being a suitable address and fear of repercussions.

However the court heard bail conditions had since been agreed, which included £350, no contact between the co-accused, no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, not to enter Ballynahinch, and a curfew from 7pm to 7am and residing at separate addresses in Belfast given to the court.