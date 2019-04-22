Couple punched to the ground in attack

A man has been arrested following an assault in the Dublin Road area of Omagh on Saturday, April 20

It was reported that just before 1.15pm, a man got out of a white Ford Transit van and assaulted a male and female who were walking in the area. It is believed that the couple were punched to the ground.

A man, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and threats to kill. He remains in police custody at this time.

Constable Primrose is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 712 of 20/04/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.