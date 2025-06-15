A man who subjected his partner to a domestic abuse 'nightmare,' including spitting in her face and slapping her in the face because tea was cold when she brought it to his bedroom, has been jailed for eleven months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyle Greer (39), of Fanad Drive in Larne, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse relating to days between 2022 and February this year, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

He appeared at court via video link from prison. He had a record both in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the defendant's partner called police in February this year saying she was afraid of him and was afraid of what he would do if he found it she was on the phone to police.

A man who subjected his partner to a domestic abuse 'nightmare,' including spitting in her face and slapping her in the face because tea was cold when she brought it to his bedroom, has been jailed for eleven months. (posed by model)

There had been a number of dropped 999 calls from the number.

When police spoke to her she broke down saying she "needed help".

She said Greer had been "wrecking the house all morning" and police bodycam showed the house in "complete disarray". There was damage to walls and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told police that during an argument on February 8 the defendant spat in her face.

A man who subjected his partner to a domestic abuse 'nightmare,' including spitting in her face and slapping her in the face because tea was cold when she brought it to his bedroom, has been jailed for eleven months. (posed by model).

She told officers that on February 4 he had slapped her on the face "because his tea was cold when she brought it up to him in the bedroom".

She was "being controlled" by the defendant and if he didn't get what he wanted he started to "kick off" around the house "punching walls and wrecking anything he can get his hands on".

The court was told a number of young children witnessed incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said she was "very scared of" Greer who used a hockey stick to damage walls, stairs and ceilings.

When she would leave the house the defendant would "excessively call" her on Facebook Messenger and call her names.

She said the behaviour had been going on for a number of years and had "left her feeling depressed with very little motivation to do anything around the house for fear of assault or damage to the property".

A defence barrister said the defendant had spent four months in custody on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Greer acknowledged his offending and wishes to "try and change".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a victim impact statement was "truly harrowing".

He said Greer had subjected his partner "to years and years of abuse - physical, emotional and financial".

He added it was "amazing" that it only recently came to light but "unfortunately and sadly this is a common feature in domestic abuse cases. The victim very often lacks the courage to come forward and made a complaint to statutory authorities including the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully this nightmare for your partner has come to an end and you are separated and you are currently in custody".

The judge said there was a "plethora of aggravating features".

He said the young children were no doubt "emotionally scarred" by the defendant's "totally abhorrent behaviour".