A convicted sex offender allegedly defied a ban on contact with children by telling a 17-year-old girl she resembled a young Jane Fonda, a court heard today.

Patrick Marks, 71, quizzed and compared the teenager to the movie star as part of two separate encounters on board Glider bus services in Belfast, a judge was told.

The pensioner was remanded into custody on new charges of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Marks, of Comber Road on the outskirts of the city, is currently prohibited from unapproved association with anyone aged under 18.

Belfast Laganside Courthouse (which hosts the city's Magistrates' Court)

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard in the first incident he spoke to the girl while they were both waiting at a bus stop in Dundonald on June 27, telling her she had lovely hair.

After she boarded the Glider, Marks came up and asked if he could sit beside her.

An investigating detective said: “He showed her a picture of a woman singing and then asked her name before she got off.”

Marks approached the same girl for a second time last Saturday at a stop outside City Hall in the centre of Belfast.

When she got onto the bus the defendant again requested to sit alongside her, leaving her feeling awkward but saying yes, the court heard.

“He compared her to Jane Fonda when she was younger, and how he fancied (the actress’s) sister, stating she was really cute,” the detective disclosed.

The defendant also told the girl that when she opened her mouth she had a beautiful smile, according to police.

He wanted to know her name and went on to question her about what school she attended and where she worked.

Another woman on board the Glider then intervened to check if the teenager would like to move seats.

Marks was said to have become annoyed at her for insinuating he had been harassing the girl.

Opposing bail, the detective claimed the defendant’s behaviour has escalated over the last 12 months.

At the time of the incidents he had been released on bail pending an appeal against a jail sentence imposed for previously breaching his SOPO by attending services at a church in Belfast.

During police interviews Marks claimed his conversations with the girl were innocent interactions with someone he believed to be older.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said: “When she told him on the second occasion that she wasn’t over 18, he got off the bus immediately and tried to disassociate himself from the situation.”

The barrister argued it was part of a pattern of “nuisance level” approaches made by his client to other members of the public.

“He doesn’t seem to understand that they are not particularly interested in speaking to him,” Mr Boyd added.

Marks was refused bail based on the risks of re-offending and failure to abide by court orders.