Court sketch: The Donaldsons sat in the dock and looked straight ahead towards the bench

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates' Court, with his solicitor John McBurney behind him. In the courtroom Mr McBurney had stood near his client in the doc. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The courtroom, which is located upstairs in the complex that was opened by the then Lord Chancellor Lord Mackay in 1996, is long and narrow, with a dock at one end and the judge's bench at the other.

The couple sat in the dock and looked straight ahead, with what could be described as determinedly neutral and respectful expressions, down the room towards the bench.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Between Sir Jeffrey and Lady Donaldson was a young man, known as an 'escort and custody officer,' wearing what looked like a prison uniform, with another young man to her side, and a third female officer in the general dock area.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson leaves Newry Magistrates' Court, after appearing to face charges in relation to the same police investigation as her husband. She maintained a respectful, neutral expression in court. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sir Jeffrey's solicitor John McBurney stood near to his client, and just to the side of the dock.

For much of the hearing Eleanor Donaldson's head was tilted to one side, and she made brief conversation with the custody officer to her right.

The court was packed as it awaited the arrival of the district judge, Eamonn King. We, the 13 members of the media in the room, were sitting along one side of the wood-panelled chamber, with about 24 members of the public sitting in the full public gallery that ran down the other side.

In the middle, between the press and public sides of the court and between the dock at one end and the bench at the other, was a long section packed with lawyers and officials.

Everyone stood when Judge King entered the room. Sir Jeffrey was in a grey suit and tie and sporting the Christian fish symbol badge that he usually wears, she in a black suit over a pink top. Both stood with their hands crossed in front of them.

An official explained that the court was now dealing with the case of 'Donaldson and Donaldson'.

At this point Judge King made clear that it was a criminal offence to record the proceedings for the purposes of reproducing it, and that if he felt that anyone was doing that, and broadcasting it outside of the hearing, he would not hesitate to order the video-link to be severed immediately.

Two lawyers identified themselves at the front of the court, a solicitor for Lady Donaldson and a barrister for Sir Jeffrey, before a Detective Sergeant Fleming of the PSNI spoke.

The name and dates of birth of the defendants, December 7 1962 for Sir Jeffrey and April 20 1966 for Lady Donaldson, were read out, and then the charges.

In Sir Jeffrey's case charges of gross indecency and a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse. He was asked if he understood the charges and said: “I do.”

Lady Eleanor, her head still tilted as if in a friendly and co-operative way, was read a charge of aiding and abetting and when asked if she understood, she like her husband replied: “I do.”

The court was told that the defendants would not be required to attend the next hearing on May 22.

Variations to their bail, enabling the couple to speak to each other for the first time since Good Friday, were discussed between the bench and the lawyers and were agreed by consent.

Lady Donaldson's lawyer flagged up concerns about her ability to get a fair trial given the level of media and public attention.

They were then released on bail of £350 each.

Lady Donaldson smiled slightly and reached to collect a bag at her feet, and left, followed by a custody officer, and then Sir Jeffrey.

