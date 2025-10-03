Court told baby boy left 'as close to death as it gets' as judgment reserved in prison sentence appeal

Christopher and Amanda Fulton at an earlier court appearance

​​Injuries inflicted by a Co Antrim man left a baby boy as close to death as it gets, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Prosecutors rejected claims by Christopher Fulton, 36, that the sentence imposed on him for an assault which left the victim blind and brain damaged was manifestly excessive.

Judgment was reserved in his challenge to the 22-year prison term.

His wife, Amanda Fulton, has also mounted a separate bid to overturn her convictions for failing to protect the four-week-old child.

Charges were brought against the couple, from Rockfield Gardens in Mosside, near Ballymoney, after doctors discovered the baby’s injuries in November 2019.

The little boy, known as P, was initially brought to a GP in an unresponsive state before an urgent transfer to hospital.

By that stage in a coma, he spent 10 days in an intensive care unit fighting for his life.

Christopher Fulton accompanied the child to hospital and was described as appearing unconcerned throughout.

With the assault on P likened in its severity to a car crash, the child sustained a traumatic brain injury, lacerations to his liver, a total of 27 rib fractures, and further fractures to his legs.

He was left with a life-limiting condition, blinded and suffering from cerebral palsy, an intellectual disability and epilepsy.

Both defendants denied the allegations but a jury sitting at Newry Crown Court rejected their claims to be innocent.

Christopher Fulton was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and cruelty to a child.

His 36-year-old wife was convicted on counts of cruelty and causing or allowing the baby to suffer physical harm.

She received a four-year sentence and is set to be released from jail at the weekend.

The trial judge found no mitigating factors or remorse shown by either of them.

As Christopher Fulton appealed his 22-year sentence, defence counsel argued that it went so far beyond the appropriate range to be manifestly excessive.

Ken McMahon KC claimed the trial judge failed to give his client any benefit for efforts he made to obtain medical aid for the baby.

“There was a lot made of his attitude at the time, how cold he was and how lacking in urgency the request for an appointment was, but he rang the surgery twice,” the barrister said.

Further grounds of challenge centred on the level of transparency in the sentencing process.

Toby Hedworth KC, prosecuting, accepted more explanation could have been provided but insisted the prison term was justified for such an extreme case of harm.

“This is as close to death as we get,” he submitted.

“This is life-limiting, a child who has a life of constant pain and it is going to be a shortened life accordingly.”

Mr Hedworth added: “It is difficult to think of a more extreme case than this.

“For these extreme cases, and there are fortunately very few of them, the court has got to have the ability and wherewithal to go to that sort of range to mark the offending.”

At one point in the hearing Lord Justice Treacy highlighted a report into the impact on the young victim.

“It’s very difficult to imagine a case much worse than the one the judge was dealing with,” he stated.