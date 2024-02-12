Court told County Antrim man accused of punching female train conductor had attacked Translink staff four other times

Man accused of assaulting female train conductor

Prosecutors claimed it was the fifth time that 27-year-old Daniel Brownlee has attacked a member of Translink’s staff.

Brownlee, of Drumtara in Ballymena, Co Antrim, denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 22 this year. During a bail application it was alleged that he lashed out as the victim checked for valid tickets on the train service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark O’Connor, prosecuting, said Brownlee had boarded at Carrickfergus but refused to engage with the member of staff.

“As the train approached Jordanstown Halt he pushed the handlebars of his bike towards the train conductor, connecting with her stomach,” the barrister submitted. “He then dropped the bike and punched her multiple times to her face and only stopped when another passenger restrained him and removed him from the train.”

The victim suffered a chipped tooth and swelling to her face as a result of the unprovoked attack, the court was told. Brownlee was identified by other members of staff and subsequently arrested.

Bail was opposed amid concerns over potential similar attacks in future. “This is the fifth time that he has assaulted a member of Translink,” Mr O’Connor claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Turlough Madden accepted that any violence towards a public worker is an aggravating feature.

He described Brownlee as an intelligent young man who obtained 10 GCSE’s before being made homeless at the age of 16.

Despite the accused’s self-acknowledged issues with alcohol, drugs and gambling, Mr Madden argued he now has more support available to him.

The hearing was adjourned for the defence to provide any more reports in support of the bail application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lord Justice Treacy stressed to counsel: “The public have to be protected.”