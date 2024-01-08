Court told how alleged IRA man is linked to murder of postal worker in Newry by his DNA profile

​​An alleged IRA terrorist who today went on trial accused of a postman’s murder more than 25 years ago can be connected to the “well planned and professional robbery” after new forensic techniques uncovered his DNA profile, it has been claimed.

James Seamus Fox appears at Craigavon charged with the murder of a Newry postman Frank Kerr.

Opening the Crown case against James Seamus Fox, prosecuting KC Samuel Magee said that taking the strands of the circumstantial case together, there is an “irresistible inference” the 64-year-old was a “willing and active participant” during the robbery at Newry sorting office which resulted in the tragic murder of Frank Kerr.

Those strands, the senior barrister told the Diplock, no jury, trial at Craigavon Crown Court, included Fox’s DNA profile being uncovered on a Royal Mail cap and trousers stained with the victim’s blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Magee told trial judge Mr Justice Fowler how those items had been recovered in the back of a Renault 19 car which had been stopped by police 45 minutes after the robbery – the two occupants, Declan McComish and Kevin Donegan, were later convicted and jailed for offences of assisting offenders.

Fox, from the Carewamean Road in Jonesborough, is charged with the murder of Newry postman Frank Kerr, robbing Royal Mail of £131,000, possessing a pistol, a revolver and ammunition with intent to endanger life and with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA, all alleged to have been committed on 10 November 1994.

Outlining the background to the offences, Mr Magee told the court that just after 9am that morning there had been a cash delivery of £234,000 at Newry sorting office but that around 20 minutes later, a Royal Mail van arrived.

The driver told the security hut “priority services Belfast,” a phrase which was “recognised parlance” used by post office staff who were in a hurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the inner gate was opened, the employee in the security gate was confronted by an armed man dressed in a Royal Mail uniform who forced him to the floor and tied his hands with cable ties.

That man and three other men, at least two of whom were carrying loaded guns, entered into the sorting office and forced staff to kneel between two vans in the yard outside.

The supervisor was marched to Mr Kerr’s cash office and when he was told it was a robbery, he demanded to know “are you f****** joking” before he grabbed the gunman by the arms.

Mr Magee told the court the gunman fired but missed and the court heard how one of the other accomplices shouted “shoot him” before another shot rang out and the victim fell to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleeing the scene with £131,000, the robbers demanded the override key for the inner and outer gates but they also left a sledgehammer behind.

The senior barrister said that around 45 minutes later, close to the entrance of Killeavy Castle, two RUC officers came across a Renault 19 car and when the occupants were challenged, one man ran away but McComish and Donegan were arrested.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a Royal Mail uniform of anorak, trousers and a cap and the court heard how they were subject to forensic tests at the time but apart from the victims blood being found on the trousers, the results were negative.

In 2019 however the exhibits were examined again and it was those results which led to charges being levied against Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Magee described how fibres found on the sledgehammer at the scene were found to match fibres in the Royal Mail cap and that in turn, several hairs potentially attributable to Fox were found in the lining of the seized cap.

Scientists were able to extract a DNA profile from that material and the judge heard the chances of it coming from someone other than Fox are one in a billion.

Describing the robbery as a “well planed operation” which must have had “inside information,” Mr Magee submitted that the prosecution did not need to prove what role was allegedly played by Fox and added that in any event, the men were wearing disguises such as glasses and fake tan so any identification may not be sound.

It is the prosecution case however, said the senior KC, that Fox was a “willing and active participant” in the joint enterprise where given the fact that at least two loaded guns were used the gang must have anticipated that potential violence could be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed names were taken and staff members were threatened that they would be shot if they interfered or hampered the gang’s escape, the court heard.

He submitted that given the scientific findings, there is an “irresistible inference” that Fox was one of the gang who carried out the robbery and murder.

That inference was bolstered, he further submitted, by Fox’s association to the two men who were jailed for assisting offenders, revealing the defendant had visited them in prison.