Court told of attack with metal bar and hatchet

Prosecutors claimed he was wounded and chased from the property by up to seven assailants.

Details emerged as bail was granted to one of those accused of targeting him.

Paul Bingham, 31, of Oak Grove in the town, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident on April 16.

High Court

Crown counsel Connor Hamilton said a member of the public reported seeing a man running from the Limewood area with his face covered in blood. Two other men were pursuing and striking him on the head with a metal bar, according to the witness.

The alleged victim then contacted the PSNI, claiming he had been attacked by as many as seven individuals armed with weapons before a passer-by stopped and gave him a lift.

According to the injured party’s account he was attacked after attending the house where drink was being taken. At one point he emerged from the toilet to be struck in the face.

As he tried to cover up and escape he was followed out and hit over the head with a hatchet, the court heard.

The man claimed he thought Bingham was going to intervene but instead punched him in the face.

Suspected injuries, including fractures to his nose, jaw and eye socket, have not been confirmed because he discharged himself from hospital.