Court told of disorderly behaviour on day of Ballymena versus Coleraine football match

Court report.

Aaron Thomas Beech (37), of Woodend Park in Articlave near Coleraine, pleaded guilty to being disorderly in the Broughshane Street area and also to a charge of assaulting a police officer.

A prosecutor, on Thursday, told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police were performing public order duties on October 15 last year in connection with a match at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Around 30 Coleraine supporters were between the football ground and Ballymena Train Station and Beech was in the "middle of the road directing the gathered group of young supporters".

The prosecutor added: "Due to the risk of oncoming traffic, police directed the male back onto the footpath. In response to this the male shouted obscenities at police.

"At this stage the street was busy with afternoon shoppers who would have heard the outburst. The defendant's behaviour appeared to incite the walking group of younger males."

The court heard that on two further occasions, Beech was advised to curb his behaviour and return to the footpath but told an officer: 'If you weren't wearing that uniform I'd knock the f**k out of you". He was arrested.

Whilst being arrested he "resisted aggressively" and struck out on an officer.A defence barrister said the defendant's "behaviour let him down". The lawyer said the defendant does youth work where he engages with young people "who might be heading down the wrong path".