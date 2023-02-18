Courts: Would-be killer dad had ‘dead eyes like a shark’

​Peter McCartney stabbed his estranged wife 19 times

Newry Crown Court heard how the 12-year-old repeatedly kicked Peter McCartney in the face as the 40-year-old launched his murderous attack but he was so intent “he didn’t flinch.”

​Indeed, Judge Gordon Kerr KC revealed how the girl described how her father’s eyes “were dead, like a shark” as he repeatedly stabbed his mummy in her home on 7 November 2020.

​While the defence had contended that McCartney had been suffering from a psychosis at the time which impaired his judgement, the judge said given the defendant’s record for violence and particularly domestic violence, coupled with the facts and background of the case, “to suggest that this man does not present a significant risk of serious harm to the public offends common sense.”

​“I consider this to be an appalling case,” declared the judge, “it’s hard to imagine a worst case of its type.”

​Judge Kerr said although he could have imposed a discretionary life sentence, it was his view that an extended custodial sentence was adequate to protect the public.

The 16 years and eight months sentence with an extended licence period of four years means that rather than being automatically freed at the halfway point, McCartney’s potential release will be a matter for the parole commissioners to consider whether it’s safe to do so and under which conditions.

​If he is still considered dangerous, he may not be freed until he has served the full sentence and with the extended licence period, McCartney will either be in jail or under supervision until 2041.

​On the day his trial was due to start last November McCartney, originally from Newry but with an address given as c/o Maghaberry prison, admitted attempting to murder his estranged wife on 7 November 2020.