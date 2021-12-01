Cowardly thieves rob partially-sighted woman at knife-point

Police

The incident happened at 8.30pm on Sunday in the Elm Street area of the city.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “A woman, who is partially sighted, was approached by two males. One of the men pulled a knife and threatened the woman and her dog, demanding money.

“The woman, who is aged in her 60s, handed over her purse, which contained a sum of money.

“This was a despicable and utterly cowardly act, which has left the victim understandably traumatised.

“I am appealing to members of the public to contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1389 of 30/11/21.”