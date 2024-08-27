Grahame Love

​A judge has warned a cowboy builder that “all options will be open to the court” after he admitted defrauding more than £30,000 from 20 victims.

Last week at Downpatrick Crown Court Grahame Love entered not guilty pleas to the 20 fraud charges but standing in the dock of the same court today the 50-year-old fraudster was re-arraigned and admitted his guilt.

The charges, committed between 24 August 2020 and 3 September 2021, disclose how Love took money from 20 different complainants to “secure the materials for and labour costs” for building sheds, summer houses or garden rooms.

Having heard that the charges on the indictment amount to losses of £31,995 for the 20 victims, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC asked ”where did the money go” and defence counsel Conan Rea said, while he would outline the full details during submissions at the sentencing hearing, Love was using money from one client to pay another.

The barrister told the court that according to Love, “effectively there was a large increase in the price of timber and that created all sorts of difficulties and he got himself into a hole.”

“He realises that once in that hole he should’ve stopped digging but effectively, he did not,” conceded Mr Rea revealing that in one incident, Love had gone to the bank with a customer to repay them but bank staff told him “that his account had been frozen.”

Judge Miller had previously enquired what restitution would be available and today the lawyer further revealed that Love had managed to gather together £6,000.

“I asked him if there were further time allowed what further amount could be obtained and the same amount again could be obtained but it would take about a year to do so,” said Mr Rea conceding that even if Love managed to obtain £12,000, the amount he swindled “is still significantly more than he is in a position to repay.”

Love, from Minorca Drive in Carrick, was freed on bail but Judge Miller warned the cowboy builder “these are serious offences and people have been defrauded, by virtue of your failure to manage your own business, out of heard earned sums of money.”