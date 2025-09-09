Craigavon security alerts: Man arrested and quantity of ammunition seized

Security operations were launched in Craigavon. Residents were evacuated from their homes in the Pinebank area on Monday night

A quantity of ammunition has been recovered by police in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said it implemented two overnight security alerts in Craigavon.

One man has been arrested.

A PSNI statement said: “A number of items, including a quantity of ammunition, have been recovered from the Pinebank area where a security alert began yesterday evening, Monday 8 September.

“The items will now be subject to forensic examination.

“A second alert in the Aldervale area began after an unknown item was thrown at a police vehicle during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 9 September.”

Police said large scale searches of both the Pinebank and Aldervale areas were carried out during daylight hours and nothing further was found.

All cordons have now been lifted and those evacuated from their homes are returning.

The statement added: “We acknowledge that the operation caused disruption and inconvenience to local people however we have a duty to ensure the public is kept safe.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community and their representatives as we undertook this operation.

“A man arrested by police remains in custody at present.