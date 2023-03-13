Creggan disorder: concern at degree of 'co-ordination' evident in attacks on police

The DUP representative was commenting following what the PSNI described as sporadic attacks on officers on Sunday evening.

The disorder occurred in the Magowan Park area as the searches were being carried out in fields at the nearby Brae Head Road.

Mr Middleton said the number of youths involved led him to suspect “there was an element of co-ordination to bring them onto the streets”.

He said: "While they were attacking the police, the police were actually trying to make their area safer.

"My understanding is that this was a search operation targeting dissident republicans, so ultimately this is about taking devices and weapons off our streets that are making our streets unsafe.”

"As we have seen, sadly, in this city before, bringing people onto the streets – particularly those involved in throwing missiles and even more seriously, firing weapons – sadly people lose their lives”.

In a statement shortly before 11pm on Sunday, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them.

Police activity following a dissident republican attack on police in Strabane in November 2022

"Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured.

“Police liaised with local community representatives who assisted in moving the young people away from the area.