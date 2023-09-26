Crime: Appeal after 7 cars and a low loader stolen from premises in a rural area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 15th September, it was reported that five vehicles had been stolen from a shed at an address on Corgary Road in Castlederg. Detectives investigating the burglary believe this occurred over a week earlier, possibly between 6th and 8th September.

A low loader is also reported to have been taken from the same yard sometime between the evening of the 15th September and the afternoon of the 16th September. Further enquiries revealed that two other vehicles were taken from another property, on the same road.

The make/model of vehicles stolen include: a blue Vauxhall Astra; a Vauxhall Vectra and a blue MG BGT Sport

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "To date, we have carried out extensive enquiries as part of the investigation, and we have some specific appeals we want to make to the public. The removal of all of these vehicles would have required a trailer of some type. At this time, enquiries lead us to believe the vehicles were taken at different times.

We know this is a rural area with lots of farming activity. To anyone who lives in the area, or farms in the area, we're keen to hear from you if you think you saw anything suspicious in recent weeks. Did you see any unfamiliar vehicles, perhaps towing a trailer, or see unusual activity at odd times?

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a vehicle, or vehicles for sale, similar to those reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, possibly to sell on for scrap?"If you can think of anything you saw, or know of anything which may assist our investigation call us on 101, quoting reference 1694 of 15/09/23. You can also make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime Prevention advice

