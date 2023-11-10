A 35 year old man has been arrested in Ballymena on suspicion of offences including the attempted murder three police officers, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and dangerous driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Policing Team officers were responding to a disturbance at a house on Rathkeel Road at around 11.35pm on Thursday night, 9 November when a red Vauxhall Vectra was driven directly at one of the officers outside the home, forcing him to jump out of the way of the approaching vehicle.

The Vectra continued for a short distance before ramming a stationary police vehicle, with the force of the collision causing the police car to strike an officer nearby and forcing another officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the Vectra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect then continued in his vehicle in the direction of Broughshane, losing a tyre on the way, which in turn struck another car travelling along the same road.

The Vectra continued for a short distance before ramming a stationary police vehicle

Police were able to successfully pursue the suspect vehicle and deploy a stinger device. The vehicle then collided with the fence of a house on Whinsmoor Road and stopped. The driver was arrested and remains in police custody this morning. He will also questioned in connection with the originally reported disturbance at the Rathkeel Road property.