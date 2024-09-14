Crime: Police are investigating six burglaries on same night - one involving masked men armed with crowbars

Detectives are investigating six reports of burglaries in Newry on Friday night

In one of the incidents, masked men armed with crowbars entered a house and threatened the occupant.

All of the incidents occurred between 7pm and 10.30pm .

The PSNI first received a report at about 9.10pm that three masked men, armed with crowbars, entered a house in the Kennard Villas area, threatened the occupant and stole three handbags.

While conducting inquiries, officers observed damage to a door of another house in the Kennard Villas area.

The house was empty and inquiries are ongoing to establish if anything was taken.

Police then received a report shortly after 9.20pm that up to six masked men entered a house via a front window using a sledgehammer in the Carnagat Park area.

They were chased by the occupant and left in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Shortly after 9.30pm , a report was received that a house in Beechmount Park was entered, with cash and jewellery reported missing. It is believed the house was entered some time between 8pm and 9.10pm .

A few minutes later, another report was received, stating that three masked men with screwdrivers pushed past an occupant of a house in the Patrick Street area, before making off with cash and a phone.

Around an hour later, at 10.25pm , a sixth report of a burglary of a house in the Carnagat Park area was reported to have occurred some time between 7.30pm and 10.15pm .

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation and at this time, we are treating these six reports as linked.

