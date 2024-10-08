Crime: Police investigating the ‘appalling’ murder of Belfast woman launch investigation into the killing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a murder investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Mary Ward last Tuesday.

Ms Ward was was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast .

Detectives in the Serious Crime Branch announced a murder investigation on Monday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman, who is leading the Major Investigation Team said: "Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary's loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss.

22 year old Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast on Tuesday 1st October

"Specialist trained family liaison officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period.

"Whilst our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the exact circumstances, we believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday September 25 .

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date.

"I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101.

"You can also submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org "

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Commenting on the murder, Head of Public Protection Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher , said: " Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.

"This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

"As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime.

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

"We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators."

The case has also been referred to the Office of the Police Ombudsman , given prior contact between Ms Ward and the PSNI.