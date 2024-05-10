Crime: Two men arrested after drugs worth £1.9m seized in Castledawson
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a police search in the Castledawson area on Thursday, the Class A and Class B drugs were discovered.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The seizure was made during a search which was conducted at premises in the area.
"Two men, one aged in his 20s, and one aged in his 50s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number drug-related offences.
"They remain in police custody at this time."
The spokesperson added: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.
"As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.
"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101."