Crime: Two men arrested after drugs worth £1.9m seized in Castledawson

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 10th May 2024, 14:54 BST
Two men have been arrested after drugs worth £1.9 million were seized in Co Londonderry.

Following a police search in the Castledawson area on Thursday, the Class A and Class B drugs were discovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The seizure was made during a search which was conducted at premises in the area.

"Two men, one aged in his 20s, and one aged in his 50s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number drug-related offences.

Photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland of the drugs worth £1.9 million that were seized in Co Londonderry. Two men have been arrested following a police search in the Castledawson area on ThursdayPhoto issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland of the drugs worth £1.9 million that were seized in Co Londonderry. Two men have been arrested following a police search in the Castledawson area on Thursday
"They remain in police custody at this time."

The spokesperson added: "Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.

"As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101."