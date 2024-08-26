Criminal damage as graffiti sprayed on a church and a number of commercial vehicles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to reports of criminal damage caused to a number of premises and vehicles in Ballynahinch

Sergeant Holmes said: “Sometime between 3am and 4am yesterday, Sunday 25th August, graffiti was sprayed on a number of commercial premises in the High Street, Lisburn Street, and Main Street areas of the town.

“Graffiti was also sprayed on a church in the Main Street area, and a number of vehicles in the Belfast Road area were spray painted.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who say any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any information or CCTV footage which might assist our investigation, to get in touch.

Criminal damage