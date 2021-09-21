Criminal damage caused at Carrickfergus Cricket Club after attempted burglary
An attempted burglary has resulted in criminal damage to property and a motor vehicle at Carrickfergus Cricket Club.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Middle Road area of the east Antrim town between midnight and 6.00am on Monday (September 20) to check any dash cam footage, or if you noticed anything suspicious to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is 223 20/09/21
