Criminal gang operating in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon area has two bank accounts frozen containing £272,477

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have used an Account Freezing Order to freeze two bank accounts used by criminal gangs containing a combined total of £272,477.

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read

A statement from the PSNI reveals that this is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of an organised crime group based in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas.

The statement adds that the origins of the frozen money will now be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This is part of an investigation into a serious and organised crime group, who are involved in criminality in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon area.

“Their activities, which include the supply of illegal drugs and money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money.

"They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “Our investigation continues, and we rely upon your support. I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact our detectives on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

