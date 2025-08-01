Criminal probe launched over asbestos at south Belfast site

The bonfire at Meridi Street, off the Donegall Road in Belfast

A criminal investigation has been launched into a quantity of asbestos remaining at a site in south Belfast.

The site, located between the Donegall Road and the Westlink, hit the headlines last month when a loyalist July 11 bonfire was sited and lit despite the presence of asbestos, as well as its proximity to an electricity sub station.

On Friday, Stormont Agriculture and Environment Minister Andrew Muir said the presence of asbestos on the site, which is privately owned, is now under criminal investigation by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

He told BBC Radio Ulster that the NEA "rightly considers this very seriously and will be doing all that they can in regards to it because this is an issue of concern and the officials in my department are working studiously in regards to it".

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs confirmed a criminal investigation has been initiated.

"While the immediate focus for the NIEA is on the efforts by the landowner to remove the asbestos pile safely from the site, it should be noted that as NIEA has initiated a criminal investigation into this matter the agency is unable to comment further on the specifics of this site.